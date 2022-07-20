Two met fiery end after van crashes into tree

SIBU: Two persons met a fiery end when the van they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a tree before it caught fire at Jalan Khong Yit Khim early today.

Head of Sibu Fire and Rescue Zone 4, Janggan Muling said the two were the driver and front passenger who were pinned on their seats.

He said the firefighters were alerted of the fire at 5.10 am and a team was dispatched to the location from the Sibu Sentral fire station.

“When they arrived at the scene, the van, which was laden with barrels containing diesel, was almost 100 per cent charred,” he said in a statement here.

The identity of the victims has yet to be ascertained and their bodies were handed over to the police for further action, he added.-Bernama