Two ministers, two deputies declare owning overseas assets

PETALING JAYA: Two ministers and two deputy ministers have declared their overseas assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), reports Malaysiakini.

They are Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin; Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar; and Deputy International Trade and Industry Ministry Minister Lim Ban Hong.

“Under the Code of Ethics for Members of the Administration and Members of Parliament 2018, the members of administration and MPs should declare their property, acquisition of additional property and disposal of property, together with those owned by their spouses, children and trustees to the prime minister and MACC chief,“ Minister in The Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar reportedly said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday.

He was responding to Teo Nie Ching (Harapan-Kulai) who asked the government to reveal the number of ministers and deputy ministers who owned offshore accounts and if they are obliged to declare to MACC their assets held outside Malaysia.

In 2019, the Dewan Rakyat unanimously approved a motion to make it compulsory for all MPs to declare their assets to the Dewan Rakyat speaker, and for a copy to be given to the MACC.