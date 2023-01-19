Two missing anglers found safe in Pulau Tioman

KUANTAN: Two anglers who were reported missing since Monday were found safe in Teluk Juara, Pulau Tioman, Rompin yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Pahang director First Admiral Maritime Kamal Ariffin Jusoh said Chia Swee Kwong, 49, and Zulfahmi Izzudin Gan Abdullah, 45, were found in a weak state by members of the public at 2.30 pm.

He said the two resort workers had left Teluk Juara in a fibre boat for a fishing trip but failed to return the same day as scheduled and could not be contacted on their handphones.

“The victims said their boat ran out of fuel and capsized after being struck by waves. They survived the ordeal because they were wearing a life jacket and managed to swim to a nearby shore,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kamal Ariffin said they had been taken to the Tekek Health Clinic in Pulau Tioman for further treatment. -Bernama