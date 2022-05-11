Two missing teen siblings found safe in Kedah

SEREMBAN: Two brothers who were reported missing from their school hostel in Senawang here early yesterday were found safe at their family home in Guar Chempedak, Kedah, today.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof(pix)said the boys’ mother confirmed that the duo, aged 15 and 16, arrived home at 11.30 pm yesterday.

“The mother had also alerted the police of the latest situation concerning her two sons.

“The boys were said to have left the hostel and took a taxi to Ipoh, and then a bus to Guar Chempedak. They arrived safely at their family home last night,” he told Bernama here.

It was reported yesterday that the police were searching for the two students after their disappearance from the hostel was reported by their teacher when they were not present for Subuh prayers at about 6 am.

A closed-circuit television camera footage revealed that the siblings had climbed over the school's front fence at about 3.32 am.-Bernama