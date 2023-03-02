Two MMEA personnel, fisherman remanded over bribery

KANGAR: Two enforcement personnel of the Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and a fisherman were remanded for six days from today to assist in the investigation into a case of receiving monthly bribes.

Magistrate Siti Norhasliza Md Ali issued the order to remand all of them, who are in their 40s, to facilitate investigation under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

According to an MACC source, the two personnel are suspected to have received monthly bribes from fishing boat operators for the past two years, while the local fisherman is believed to have been a proxy.

The money was purportedly an inducement to avoid their boats being inspected by MMEA enforcement personnel.

When contacted, Perlis MACC director Suzeliyana Hashim confirmed the case and said more arrests would be made soon. -Bernama