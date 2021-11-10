Two more relief centres opened in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Two more flood relief centres (PPS) were opened in Kedah yesterday to accommodate evacuation of flood victims in the Kubang Pasu district, but the number of flood victims in the state has dropped to 286 people from 79 families as at 8 am today.

Kedah Civil Defense Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Division Chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said one of the PPS was opened at 10.45 pm yesterday at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Malau to accommodate 13 people, involving three families.

The other PPS was at SK Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang, which was activated as preparation for possible floods, he said.

He said the state recorded 343 flood evacuees involving 91 families yesterday evening.

“In the Pendang district, a total of 163 people from 41 families are still housed at the Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah, while 59 people from 20 families are at the Cenderawasih Hall,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Muaz said in the Kota Setar district, only the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Convent was still in operating with 51 people from 15 families.-Bernama