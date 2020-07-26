Two motorcyclists killed in head-on collision

KUANTAN: Two men died after the motorcycles they were riding collided head-on at KM22 of Jalan Sungai Koyan-Ringlet, Lipis, about 150 kilometres from here, today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor identified the dead as Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Laskar Kelas II Muhammad Shakirin Salimi, 20, and Orang Asli teenager Saiful Rasif, 21.

Both were killed on the spot in the 5.45 pm accident, he said in a statement.

Muhammad Shakirin was riding a Yamaha 135LC while Saiful, from Pos Betau, Lipis, was astride a Yamaha 125ZR motorcycle.

Azli said Muhammad Shakirin was believed to be on his way back to his village at the JKR Lipis Quarters, after taking a break from a course at the RMN Base in Lumut, Perak. -Bernama