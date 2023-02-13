Two motorists injured, three vehicles damaged by falling trees in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Two people were injured while three vehicles were damaged by trees which fell following heavy rain here this evening.

Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station senior operations commander II Sohirol Rizal Madon said in one incident in Jalan 2/115A, Taman Pagar Ruyung, a Perodua Aruz with a male driver and two children and a Toyota Vios driven by a man were hit by a falling tree.

“A fire engine with eight firemen was dispatched to the scene after we received a distress call at 5.05 pm. The Perodua Aruz driver sustained minor injuries and had difficulty breathing after his car was hit by a falling tree.

“The man was rushed to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre while the other victims were unhurt and saved by members of the public,” he said in a statement.

In a separate incident, a falling tree also hit a Proton Exora which was driven by a woman near the National Mosque at 5 pm today.

Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station senior operations commander Omar Chekku said seven firemen in a fire engine were deployed to the scene to free the woman, who was stuck in the driver’s seat.

“The 48-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries and was sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment,“ he said.

Firefighters and Kuala Lumpur City Hall personnel have started to cut and remove the fallen trees at both locations. -Bernama