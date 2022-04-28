Two Myanmar nationals charged with murder of countryman

SUNGAI PETANI: The Magistrate’s Court here today adjourned the case involving two Myanmar plantation workers for allegedly killing another Myanmar national at a lime plantation store in Tikam Batu on April 17.

However, no plea was recorded from the two men, Khim Maung Win, 39, and Tun Soe, 42, as they did not understand the charge that was read out to them before magistrate Nurul Ainna Ahmad.

The court then set June 15 for mention to get an interpreter to read out the charge against them in the Burmese language. No bail was offered to both accused. According to the charge sheet, both men were jointly accused of murdering Maung Tun Hlaing at the lime plantation store, Lot 7670, Jalan Kampung Permatang Berangan, Mukim Pinang Tunggal, Tikam Batu, near here, at about 11 pm, on April 17.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Hamizah Mat Shah prosecuted while both accused were unrepresented.

In a statement today, Kuala Muda district police chief, ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said police received a call informing them that a Mynamar national, in his 40’s, was found lying with his head covered in blood at about 1.05 pm on April 18 at the store.

He said both suspects were arrested on April 21 and remanded for seven days before being brought to the court today.-Bernama