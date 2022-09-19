Two nabbed in Damansara Jaya for possession of fake firearms

KUALA LUMPUR: Two young men dressed in Cosplay tactical costume were arrested on suspicion of possessing fake firearms and grenades at a shopping mall in Damansara Jaya here, yesterday.

The two local suspects, aged 15 and 24, were detained at 4.30 pm after the police received a report about them.

Petaling Jaya District deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said checks on the suspects, found an M4 carbine, a Glock pistol and two hand grenades which were all imitations and the duo have no past criminal record.

“They have been remanded for three days until Tuesday under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Ku Mashariman advised the public not to intentionally purchase or possess fake weapons because this is illegal and action can be taken under the Arms Act 1960.

“Those with information regarding illegal activities happening around Petaling Jaya district may contact the Petaling Jaya Police Hotline at 03-7966 2222 or any nearby police station,“ he said.-Bernama