Two nabbed over Ah Long activities in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: Police have arrested two men for suspected involvement in unlicensed money lending activities, and causing mischief by splashing paint and throwing petrol bombs at residences and shops around the district since early this month.

Batu Pahat district police chief, ACP Ismail Dollah, said the police received nine reports during the period, five of which involved red paint being splashed and four cases of petrol bombing, which were allegedly committed by the two local men, aged 37 and 40.

He said acting on information, a team from the Batu Pahat district police headquarters (IPD), with the assistance of the Muar IPD, conducted two raids on Thursday (May 27) and Saturday (May 29) in Bakri Muar.

“The police arrested a 37-year-old man during the first raid and checks revealed that he possessed seven prior records related to drug offences. Several items, including cans of red paint, bottles of thinner and clothes worn by the suspect when he committed the offence were also seized.

“His 40-year-old friend, who is believed to be the case’s main suspect was arrested in the second raid. He has four prior criminal offences and three drug-related offences. A Toyota Vios that was allegedly used to commit the crimes was also seized,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Ismail said that the first suspect was remanded for seven days until June 2, while the second was remanded until June 5. The case is being investigated under Sections 427 and 435 of the Penal Code.

He added that with the arrest of the two individuals, the police believe that they have solved nine cases related to illegal money lenders or Ah Longs in the district.-Bernama