Two new Covid-19 clusters at work places detected

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected two more Covid-19 infection clusters with both involving the places of work in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the first cluster, namely, the Solar Ria Cluster involved the Sepang, Kuala Selangor, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat districts in Selangor with the index case reported positive on Dec 7 as a result of a screening before returning to the country of origin.

‘Until Dec 14, 2,339 individuals have been screened whereby 25 cases were found positive Covid-19 in this cluster which involved nine locals and 16-non-citizens,’’ he told a media conference on the development of Covid-19 at MOH today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the second cluster was the Senu Setia Cluster involving the Kepong district, Kuala Lumpur with the index case reported positive Covid-19 on Dec 13, as a result of a screening before returning to the country of origin.

‘’Until, Dec 14, 26 individuals have been screened whereby 13 cases have been detected positive Covid-19. All the cases in the cluster are non-citizens,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said until today, 418 clusters were reported including two new clusters.

‘’A total 227 clusters have ended including two clusters which end today, namely, the Benteng LD Cluster in Sabah and the Greenhill Cluster in Sarawak.

‘’This makes 191 active clusters which are being monitored, and of the total, 46 clusters reported increases in cases today. The Ceram Cluster (220 cases), Tapak Bina Muda Cluster (143) and Teratai Cluster (81) reported the highest new case increases,’’ he added. — Bernama