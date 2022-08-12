Two new hospitals in JB to help ease congestion in HSA, HSI

JOHOR BAHRU: The construction of two new hospitals in Pasir Gudang and Kempas here is expected to help ease congestion, especially in the state’s two main hospitals namely Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the Pasir Gudang Hospital, which is 40 per cent complete is expected to be fully completed in November next year.

The construction of the Sultanah Aminah 2 Hospital (HSA 2) will be officially announced during the tabling of Budget 2023 on October 28, he said.

“So, with these two new hospitals...we will add more than 700 new beds for Johor Bahru city and its surrounding areas,” he said.

“This can reduce congestion in existing hospitals, especially HSA and more importantly, it can cater to the needs of the very dense population in Johor Bahru city,“ he told reporters after the launch of the state-level Healthy Malaysia National Agenda (ANMS) tour in Bandar Dato Onn, here today.

He said Johor Bahru has an estimated two million residents, including those who are from other districts seeking the services of medical specialists in this city.

He said cases from other districts in the state are referred to Johor Bahru, adding that the two new hospitals are a much-needed investment to provide better health services in the state.

“Now there is approximately 90 per cent occupancy rate at HSA and HSI. This is quite high for public hospitals,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the ANMS tour, Khairy said he hoped that the National Health Screening initiative under the programme will be a platform for Malaysians to cultivate control of their health.

Therefore, he urged the state government to help eligible individuals to undergo health screenings for early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCD) to allow them to be monitored by district health offices.

About 130,000 people in the state are expected to undergo the free health screening which was launched last month.

Also present at the launch were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Johor Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu.-Bernama