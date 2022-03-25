Two Pakistani men found drowned in Klang river

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Pakistani men were reported missing in the Klang River near a secondary school in Jalan Tun Sambanthan here today.

A spokesman from Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operation Centre said the department was alerted of the incident at about 12.09 pm and 18 firefighters from Jalan Hang Tuah and Puchong fire stations were rushed to the scene.

The first body was found nearby Seri Petaling Jamek Mosque, about six kilometres from where he was reported missing at 4.07 pm, while the second body was found at the river basin in Kampung Tengah, about 12 km from the missing spot, three minutes later.

“The search and rescue operation used four kayaks and two diving equipment and was assisted by the JBPM Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) divers,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The bodies were handed over to the police for further action. -Bernama