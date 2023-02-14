Two people rescued from earthquake rubble in Turkiye after 198 hours: Reports

ANKARA: Two people were rescued from rubble in Turkiye 198 hours after the devastating earthquakes hit the country's southeast, reported Sputnik, quoting Turkish media on Tuesday.

According to the TRT Haber broadcaster, they were rescued in the province of Kahramanmaras, which was the epicentre of the earthquake.

On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 31,500. In Syria, the World Health Organisation has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people. -Bernama