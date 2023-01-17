Two police officers in remand over false claims

KUCHING: A police deputy superintendent and an inspector were remanded for four days from today for investigation for allegedly submitting false claims four years ago.

Magistrate Siti Farah Ibrahim issued the remand order against the two suspects who were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at about 3.15 pm yesterday.

Both suspects, aged 49, are alleged to have abetted a company manager to submit government invoices and orders containing false details, involving claims amounting to RM19,980.

The government’s invoice and order were for services and building repairs at the Julau district police headquarters in 2019. -Bernama