Two powerful earthquakes shake southern Iran

ANKARA: Two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran on Sunday, killing at least one person, according to the state-run television.

The first quake measured magnitude 6.4 jolted Hormozgan province, Anadolu Agency reported Iran’s Seismological Centre said in a statement.

A second quake hit the same area at a magnitude of 6.3, the centre said.

One person was killed in the quakes, state television said.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said a number of homes were destroyed in the port city of Bandar Abbas, along with landslides reported in the Geno Mountain.

The earthquakes were felt in parts of Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman, it added.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone, and the country has seen many catastrophic earthquakes in the past.

In 2021, at least five earthquakes were reported to hit different parts of Iran.-Bernama