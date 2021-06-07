Two Rawang pupils win top prize in US drawing contest (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Two SJK (Tamil) Rawang pupils have won first prize in two categories of the 2021 State-Fish Art Contest that was organised by a conservation education portal for children and adults that is based in White Bear Lake in Minnesota.

Kanniesh Theeran Kannigeswaran and Kanniesh Shaindavy Kannigeswara were selected as the International 1st place winners in K-Grade 3 and Grade 4 - 6 categories.

State-Fish Art Contest is a global art contest in the US. The Fish Art Contest uses art, science and creative writing to foster connections to the outdoors and inspire the next generation of stewards.

The Fish Art Contest is open to all youth in grades K-12 (Ages 5-18). To compete participants will have to submit an entry consisting of a completed entry form, an original illustration of a fish from the Official Fish List and a one-page creative writing submission (required for grades 4-12).

Their artwork is on display on the State-Fish Art website, view their winning artwork at: https://www.wildlifeforever.org/home/state-fish-art/winners/1st-place-international-winners-2021/