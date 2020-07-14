Two relief centres in Port Dickson close as floods recede

SEREMBAN: Two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Port Dickson which housed 42 flood people from 11 families were closed at noon today, after the flood waters receded.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said that the two centres were PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jimah and PPS Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Tanah Merah Site C.

“A total of 33 people from nine families from Kampung Jimah Lama were previously housed at PPS SK Jimah while nine people from two families from Ladang Tanah Merah A3 were given shelter at PPS SJKT Tanah Merah Site C.

“As the water level in the area receded, the evacuees were allowed to return to their homes,” he said.

It also said that 24 people from five families from Kampung Sega Hulu and Kampung Sega Hilir were still accommodated at PPS SK Sega, Seremban.

“Currently we are still waiting for the full report on the latest status of PPS in Seremban whether it will be closed today or otherwise,” he said.

Yesterday, a total of 308 people from 72 families were affected by flash floods which hit five villages in three districts – Port Dickson, Rembau and Seremban. Of the number, 138 were evacuated to the three PPS while the rest moved to the houses of relatives. -Bernama