Two repeat drug offenders nabbed with drugs worth over RM5,000 at Bahau roadblock

SEREMBAN: Two repeat drug offenders were arrested at a roadblock in front of Taman Sornam Jalan Bahau-Juasseh, Bahau, Jempol yesterday.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook(pix) said the suspects, both aged 39, were behaving in a suspicious manner when their Proton Persona car was stopped at the roadblock at 2.30 pm.

Upon inspection, police found various types of drugs near the handbrake and seized two small packets of heroin weighing 110.5gm and another two packets containing 13.25 g of crystal lumps suspected to be syabu, all worth RM5,193, he said in a statement here today.

Hoo said both suspects were tested positive for drugs and have previous records related to drugs.

He said they were taken to Simpang Rengam and Batu Gajah Rehabilitation Centre respectively to undergo detention under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 for two years.

They were also compounded RM5,000 each for violating the Movement Control Order standard operating procedure committing the inter-state offence. -Bernama