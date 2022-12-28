Two ‘runners’ plead not guilty to kidnapping, assaulting man

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two workers of a finance company today pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, hurting and threatening a man last week.

Tan Jun Xian, 32, and Wong Yu Yang, 26, who work as “runners”, were jointly charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Low Chong Yeow, 31, at Jalan Kelasah, Seberang Jaya here at about 3 pm on Dec 20.

Tan and Wong were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan and are liable to be jailed up to a year or fined a maximum RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

They also face a second charge of kidnapping Low at the same place and time.

The charge, under Section 365 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

Wong was also charged with threatening to harm Low for the purpose of extorting him at about 4 pm on the same day at Persiaran Sembilang, Seberang Jaya.

The charge under Section 385 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or caning, or any of the two penalties upon conviction.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Nadia Jamal while both accused were represented by lawyer Pang Chuin Keat.

The court allowed Tan bail of RM10,000 for the two charges and Wong bail of RM15,000 for the three charges.

Mohd Harith fixed Feb 28 next year for mention pending the submission of medical reports and documents.-Bernama