Two schools in Negeri Sembilan closed for seven days

SEREMBAN: Two schools in Negeri Sembilan have been ordered to close for seven days, from today till Oct 28 due to Covid-19.

The first school, Sekolah Tinggi Islam As Sofa (STIAS) Senawang in Seremban issued a statement on its official Facebook account announcing that 33 students were found to be Covid-19 positive.

“Screening tests were conducted on all employees and students following a student testing positive for Covid-19. The school authorities took fast action in conducting self-quarantine by not allowing any employee or student from leaving the school grounds.

“In addition, the school did not allow anyone to enter the school area as soon as discovering the student was Covid-19 positive,” the statement read.

It also stated that all 33 students were taken by Health Ministry officers for quarantine.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) director Mohd Zaidi Ramli confirmed that they had issued a letter to the headmaster of Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR) An-Nur, Springhill, Port Dickson, to close the school.

This follows the discovery that a school employee was in close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Mohd Zaidi said in light of this development, all teachers have been ordered to work from home and to implement learning at home based on the suitability and access capabilities of students throughout the duration of the school’s closure.

Negeri Sembilan today recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases with 37 of them in Seremban and one in Rembau, bringing its total cases to 1,157. — Bernama