Two self-radicalised Singaporeans released from ISA detention

SINGAPORE: Two self-radicalised Singaporeans were released from detention under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in January and February 2022 respectively.

They are Hazim Syahmi Mahfoot, 31 and Ruqayyah Ramli, 35, the wife to Malaysian Mohd Firdaus Kamal Intdzam who was repatriated in August 2020 following the completion of Internal Security Department’s investigations.

According to the republic’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ruqayyah who was detained under the ISA in April 2021 was radicalised by her husband, Mohd Firdaus, and supported his intention to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS.

After being repartriated, on April 15, 2021, the Malaysian High Court sentenced Mohd Firdaus to three years’ imprisonment for possession of terrorism-related propaganda material.

MHA noted that Ruqayyah was initially issued with a Restriction Order (RO) in August 2020, but was subsequently detained in April 2021 after an escalation in her radical behaviour.

“She was released on a Suspension Direction (SD) in February 2022,” MHA said on its website today.

Hazim Syahmi, was detained under the ISA in January 2019 and was released on an SD in January 2022.

“They had shown good progress in their rehabilitation and were assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention,” said the ministry.-Bernama