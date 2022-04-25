Two Senators sworn in

KUALA LUMPUR: Two senators were sworn in today before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

Kelantan Umno deputy chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Fatmi Che Salleh and Negeri Sembilan DAP vice-chairman Datuk A. Kesavadas Nair took their oaths in a ceremony at Dewan Negara.

Mohamad Fatmi’s appointment was a new one made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong while Kesavadas Nair’s was a reappointment by the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly, both for a three-year term.

In his speech, Rais reminded them to do their best as senators, including contributing to efforts to transform Parliament.

He said efforts to transform Parliament should be speeded up by restoring the Parliamentary Services Act 1963 and amending the Houses of Parliament Act on privileges and powers, so that the integrity of Parliament would remain high.

“I sincerely hope that initiatives under the agenda for transformation of Parliament can lead to enhancing the reputation of Parliament as an institution which defends the people’s interests and upholds the values of democracy.

“I should also focus on our observance of Rukun Negara ... it would be good if there are joint efforts to continue to adopt Rukun Negara as a national charter for statehood, political struggle and the people of Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kesavadas Nair pledged to continue championing various issues concerning Negeri Sembilan, especially on health and tourism.

Mohamad Fatmi said he would bring fresh ideas to Dewan Negara and suggest improvements to bills brought before the House.-Bernama