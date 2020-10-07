Two senior cops held for suspected money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: Two senior police officers attached to the federal police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) were arrested on Tuesday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for suspected money-laundering.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani who confirmed the arrests by the commission said he was unable to comment further on the case as the MACC is yet to furnish the police with details of the arrests.

It was reported in the social media and a Bahasa Malaysia daily yesterday that crooked police personnel were involved with money-laundering syndicates that allegedly funded celebrities for business start-ups to legitimise “black money”.

Acryl Sani said police have launched an internal investigation on the claims.

“A domestic enquiry is underway by the police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department. We do not know their extent of involvement in the case. We will wait for the outcome of the MACC’s probe.” he said.

It is learnt that apart from the two police officers, several people including one with a Datuk title were held by the MACC in connection with the case.