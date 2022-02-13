Two severely injured in crash involving bus and trailer

BUTTERWORTH: The drivers of a factory bus and a trailer suffered serious injuries after the two vehicles collided near a factory in Jalan Perusahaan Perai, here yesterday.

The crash which is believed to have occurred at 7.20 pm, also saw 15 factory workers on the bus suffer minor injuries.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Mohd Fakharurazi Md Rejab when contacted said a distress call was received at 7.21 pm before an engine from the Perai Fire and Rescue Station was mobilised to the scene.

“We found that the bus carrying factory workers had collided with a trailer which caused the bus to overturn.

“The severely injured drivers of the bus and trailer who were stuck in the front seat of their respective vehicles were successfully removed by the Fire Department before being sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ),“ he said adding that the 15 factory workers were also sent to the hospital for outpatient treatment.-Bernama