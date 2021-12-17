Two siblings dies in crash on KL- Karak expressway

KUANTAN: Two siblings were killed while their parents and a younger brother were severely injured when the car they were travelling in skidded and turned turtle at Km 44.1 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway in Bentong early today.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the family was heading to their hometown in Kelantan from Shah Alam, Selangor when the accident occurred at 3.20 am.

Wafa Safia Mohd Hairy, 17, and her brother Adam Haiqal, 12, died at the scene.

Their parents - Mohd Hairy Ahmad and Zuraini Zolkifli, both 44 - and younger brother, Fahmi Eyman, 10, sustained serious head and bodily injuries.

“Their car was believed to have skidded when the driver tried to overtake another car near a corner.

“Slippery road condition was also believed to have caused the car to skid before it turned turtle,” Kamarulzaman said when contacted here.

All victims were taken to Bentong Hospital for treatment and post mortem.-Bernama