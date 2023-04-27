Two state NGOs defend EIA approval for PSI project

GEORGE TOWN: Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state have defended the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the Penang South Islands (PSI) project.

Penang Bayan Lepas Fishermen’s Welfare Association secretary Fajinah Jaafar said that with the EIA approval, genuine fishermen here can’t wait for the PSI project to kick off so that they can enjoy the many spillover benefits from the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) scheme.

“For years we have been waiting for this project to start and, despite various challenges, we are finally relieved to hear the announcement made by the Chief Minister yesterday.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the Department of Environment (DOE) and state government for seriously considering and prioritising the welfare of fishermen,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that the EIA report for the PSI project had obtained approval from the DOE Putrajaya through a letter dated April 11.

According to Chow, the approval of the EIA is based on 71 stipulated conditions, including the need to continue the implementation of the SIMP and the PSI Ecology Offset Master Plan (PEOM).

Meanwhile, Persatuan Kemajuan Nusa Pulau Pinang (NUSA) also threw its support behind the EIA approval for the PSI project.

It said that, through this project, local fishermen would reap benefits like free boats and helmsman courses, thus, enabling them to catch fish in more distant areas and the deep sea.

NUSA said fishermen could also increase their daily income with larger and more powerful boats.

“If the fishermen go out to the sea using new boats, their safety will be more guaranteed and there will also be fewer risks involved.

“This PSI project will also create big-scale employment opportunities for the local population and the surrounding residents,” it said in a statement. -Bernama