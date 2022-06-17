Two students feared drowned in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Two students of a pondok school are feared to have drowned while bathing in Sungai Machang Limbat near Pasir Tumboh, here, yesterday evening.

Pasir Tumboh Fire and Rescue Station chief El Taraff Mohd Zachariah said upon receiving information regarding the incident at 7.16 pm, six personnel from the station and eight divers from the Pengkalan Chepa Water Rescue unit were deployed to the scene.

He said according to witness statements, the two victims were last seen bathing in the river at 6.45 pm before drowning.

“The search and rescue operation was conducted within a radius of 200 metres from the scene.

“Based on preliminary information, the victims, identified as Mohd Hafiz, 17, and Mohd Lokman, 18, went to the river with nine other friends,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the search and rescue operation for the victims resumed this morning, adding that the distance between the scene and the pondok school was about 200 metres.-Bernama