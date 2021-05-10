Two suspects held after French police officer shot and killed

PARIS: Two suspects in the fatal shooting of a police officer last week in southern France were arrested Sunday around 20 km from the city, a source close to the case said.

The pair are suspected of being the shooter and an accomplice in the killing of Eric Masson in Avignon, said the source.

Masson, 36, and a father-of-two, was shot and killed Wednesday while investigating activity at a known drug-dealing site in the city.

Sunday’s arrests came a few hours after several hundred people attended a ceremony in honour of the fallen officer at Avignon’s police commissariat.

Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin are due to attend a homage to Masson in the city on Tuesday.

The officer’s death has reignited a debate over President Emmanuel Macron’s record on fighting crime.

It has caused deep shock in Avignon, a city better known for its summer theatre festival than for violent crime. — AFP