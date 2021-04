SHAH ALAM: The police busted two drug distribution and processing syndicates, as well as seized drugs worth RM17.55 million in 10 separate raids around the Klang Valley last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said during the raids, 17 individuals, including four Bangladeshi men and a local woman, aged between 24 and 47, were detained.

He said on the first syndicate, the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) and the Selangor JSJN carried out seven raids around Kajang and Pandamaran.

Acryl Sani said 354 slabs of heroin base weighing 134kg and 101 believed to be filled with 104kg of syabu, all worth RM15.2 million were seized.

“The syndicate, which has been active since February this year is believed to have smuggled drugs into Malaysia from southern Thailand using an illegal jetty in Kelantan.

“They also used containers and parcel delivery services by sea and air to smuggle drugs abroad,” he told a press conference, here today.

One of the suspects also tested positive for ketamine and had a previous criminal record involving Section 170 and Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

On the second syndicate, Acryl Sani said the police conducted three raids and uncovered a ketamine processing laboratory in Rawang, on Tuesday.

He said eight individuals were detained, as well as 22.015 kg of drugs and 37.15kg of Ketamine liquid worth RM2.35 million were seized.

“Also seized were equipment and chemicals believed to be used to process ketamine.

“Four of the eight suspects were found to be positive for ketamine while one of them had a previous criminal record,” he said.

Acryl Sani said police also seized 10 vehicles, four motorcycles and cash worth RM136,110, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani said from January to April this year, the police had busted 92 drug syndicates involving the seizure of 12 tonnes of various types of drugs worth RM747 million.

“Last year, 305 drug syndicates were crippled and 14 tonnes of drugs worth RM405 million were seized,” he said. — Bernama