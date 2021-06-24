Two witnesses in Paul Yong's rape trial to testify in-camera

IPOH: Two witnesses in the former Perak executive council member Paul Yong Choo Kiong’s(pix) rape trial, including the victim, will testify in-camera under the Witness Protection Act programme 2009.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed said the decision was made after the initial inquiry found that there was a need for both witnesses to be protected in accordance with Section 20 of the Witness Protection Act and Section 265 (A) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The identity of both the witnesses will be protected during the closed-door proceedings and Section 15 of the Judicial Courts Act 1964 will be adopted,” he said during the proceeding held virtually today.

In fact, Abdul Wahab said that publication of their names, addresses and photographs or statements that could reveal their identities, in any form, is prohibited.

The judge also ordered the trial date to be maintained from July 12 to 16.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fitri Sadarudin prosecuted while Yong was represented by lawyers Datuk Rajpal Singh, Salim Bashir and Phang Yong Nur Sarah.

Yong, 51, claimed trial to a charge of raping his Indonesian domestic helper at his house in Meru Desa Park, between 8.15 pm and 9.15 pm on July 7, 2019.

The Tronoh assemblyman was first charged in the Sessions Court here on Aug 23, 2019, when he was the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman.

On Dec 15 last year, the Federal Court allowed an application by the defence to transfer the case to the High Court. -Bernama