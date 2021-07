PETALING JAYA: Two women high on alcohol and drugs were arrested by police in a pursuit after they crashed through a roadblock on the Federal highway early today.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said today that the women who were heading from Kuala Lumpur towards Klang in a car had failed to pull over at the roadblock and sped past it at about 2am.

He said police patrol cars in the area were alerted and the car was pursued before being cornered at Jalan Universiti here.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said the driver of the car had refused to cooperate with police and provoked the policemen on duty.

He said the woman then became aggressive and landed punches on the policemen.

“Both the women were arrested and tests showed the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. Urine tests on both suspects turned out positive for ganja.” he said.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said the women were remanded for two days and are being investigated for assaulting the policemen, failing to stop at a police roadblock and non-compliance of the movement control order (MCO).

It is believed that the 28-year-old driver is a former beauty queen of an international pageant.