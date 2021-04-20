Two women held for allegedly abusing maid

KUALA LUMPUR: Two women were arrested yesterday for allegedly abusing an Indonesian maid at a house in Taman Rainbow, Sentul here.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said today that the 24-year-old victim suffered injuries to her face, head, shoulders and neck as a result of allegedly being beaten up by her 38-year-old female employer and her other Indonesian maid aged 42.

He said the victim who had worked for her employer for 16 months alleged that she was not paid her wages for a year.

Beh said the woman was abused for mistakes while performing her daily chores.

He said at 1.30am yesterday, a police team from Bukit Aman raided the employer’s house before arresting the suspects.

Beh said both suspects are being held under a six-day remand order while the victim was placed at a women’s shelter in Damansara.

He said investigations are ongoing and on completion, police will file in the probe papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.