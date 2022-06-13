Two workers fall to their death at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

JOHOR BAHRU: Two contract cleaners fell to their death while at work at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri today.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat(pix) said the two male workers, aged 34 and 35, died on the spot in the 12.30 pm incident.

“They were doing cleaning work when the incident happened,” he said when contacted.

He said the case was classified as sudden death but police were conducting further investigations to identify the cause of the incident.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club, in a statement on its official Facebook page, expressed its condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims.

JDT said it was waiting for a full report of the incident from the authorities and the company contracted to carry out maintenance work at the stadium.-Bernama