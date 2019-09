MELAKA: A two-year-old girl died, believed to have been abused by her babysitter, in a house at Kandang here yesterday.

Melaka Criminal Investigations Department chief ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris said the child was brought in unconscious to the Melaka Hospital at about 2am yesterday, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

“Medical officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the child on arrival at the emergency unit but the victim could not be revived.

“The girl was under the care of the babysitter since late July and preliminary investigations revealed there were bruises and scars on her head and thighs,“ he told Bernama when contacted here yesterday.

Following the incident, the 36-year-old babysitter and her husband, 45, were arrested to facilitate investigations.

He said police were also waiting for the autopsy report adding that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama