Two years needed for implementation of youth age limit amendment

MELAKA: The Melaka government is requesting consideration so that the implementation of the youth age limit amendment to 15 to 30 years which should start next January can be postponed until 2023 to ensure association leaderships have sufficient time to groom youths of calibre to take over as leaders.

State executive councillor (Exco) for Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) V.P. Shanmugam said the two-year period was also required in the face of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic which has plagued the country since 2020, thus hampering and making it difficult to implement programmes as well as having face-to-face meetings.

“The period given for the change by Jan 1 is not enough as most of them have not made thorough preparations and in the current situation we hope no action is taken in a hurry as it may have a big impact on youth development.

“We need these two years to prepare the youth to increase their potential, highlight talent, strengthen identity, refresh thought process and skills to be able to lead in top leadership with excellence,“ he said when met by reporters after the Opening Ceremony of National Youth Day in Melaka 2021 in Ayer Keroh here, last night.

Also present were state secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad and Melaka Youth Coalition Council (MGBM) president Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali.

On Nov 17, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu informed Parliament that the implementation of lowering the age limit for individuals to hold positions in youth organisations from 40 to 30 would begin on Jan 1, 2022.-Bernama