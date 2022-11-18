Tze Yong storms into Australian open semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Ng Tze Yong has led Malaysia’s charge into the semi-finals of the Australian Open at Quay Centre in Sydney tomorrow.

In the quarter-finals today, the world number 33 men’s singles shuttler thrashed home player Nathan Tang 21-9, 21-7 in just 29 minutes.

Tze Yong will meet China’s Lu Guang Zu, who defeated Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay of Indonesia 21-12, 21-9 to book his semi-final ticket.

Malaysia’s professional men’s pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi also put up a convincing performance to beat South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae 23-21, 21-12 in a 43-minute match in the quarter-finals.

The sixth seeded Malaysians will play world number 28 He Ji Ting-Zhou Hao Dong of China, who upset their teammates and seventh seeded Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang 21-19, 16-21, 21-17.

However, national professional women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei found third seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand too powerful, losing 21-11, 21-13. -Bernama