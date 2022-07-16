U-19 AFF Championship: Malaysia overcomes Laos to take title

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has won its second Under-19 (U-19) ASEAN Football Federation Championship in four years after beating Laos 2-0 in the finals in Bekasi, Indonesia today.

Their victory at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium also avenges their defeat in the last Group B match at the hands of Laos last Monday.

Malaysia began well in tonight’s final, taking the lead through Muhammad Faiz Amer Runnizar in the 14th minute.

Laos were stung into action, but their aggressive play almost backfired in the 36th minute through a miss by Malaysian striker Adam Farhan Mohd Faizal. Laos continuously threatened Malaysia with a series of attempts but failed to find the net.

Malaysia meanwhile steadily absorbed the pressure, and their discipline was repaid when they went 2-0 ahead in the 76th minute, with defender Muhammad Faiz Amer Runnizar scoring off a lob shot from teammate Muhammad Alif Farhan Fauzi.

Malaysia once again displayed fine discipline by defending their lead till the final whistle, and brought their championship campaign to a spectacular close.

The U-19 national squad has the best record in the last three editions of this championship, having won the 2018 edition, as well as coming in second in 2017 and 2019. — Bernama