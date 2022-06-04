U-23 Asian Cup: Mukhairi calls on teammates to rise up

KUALA LUMPUR: The national Under-23 (U-23) football squad have been reminded to bounce back immediately and forget the disappointment of losing 1-4 to defending champions South Korea in their opening match of Group C of the U-23 Asian Cup 2022, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Thursday.

Team captain, Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi(pix), said the players now need to focus on the opportunity to advance to the quarterfinals in their ‘do-or-die’ mission against Thailand in their second group match tomorrow.

“Don’t take it easy against Thailand, this is our best chance, hope for a victory to raise the team’s morale again,“ he said in a voice message recording shared by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to the media.

Meanwhile, head coach, Brad Maloney expects the crucial game against Thailand to be a tough one despite having beaten them in the opening Group B match at the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, last month.

As such, the Australian coach hoped that his charges will be up for the challenge in a bid to ensure that they stand a chance to progress to the next stage.

Only the top two teams from each group qualify to the last eight.

The national U-23 squad created history by qualifying for the quarterfinals in the 2018 edition in China, where they lost 1-2 to South Korea.-Bernama