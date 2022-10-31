U Mobile signs deal with DNB, 5G available for customers from Nov 3, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Telecommunications service provider, U Mobile, will provide 5G services to its customers from Nov 3, 2022 onwards after it signed the 5G access agreement (AA) with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) on Oct 30, 2022.

“From Nov 3, onwards, customers of U Mobile’s 5G-ready postpaid and prepaid plans will be able to enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity when using compatible devices,” it said in a statement today.

Chief executive officer Wong Heang Tuck said U Mobile is supportive of the government’s vision of a single wholesale network for 5G deployment, whereby all operators would have access to the same network without differentiation in terms of speed and quality.

“We have full faith that DNB will honour the mandate of providing quality 5G coverage and capacity on an equitable and non-discriminatory basis.

“We look forward to providing 5G services from DNB’s single network, making us as well positioned as any other in the industry for 5G,” he added.-Bernama