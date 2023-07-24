UAE regulation lab signs MoU with futurise to pave the way for regulatory innovation

PETALING JAYA: The UAE Regulation Lab (RegLab), which is under the general secretariat of the UAE cabinet has joined forces with Futurise Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian company under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, to create an agile and conducive legislative environment that pioneers regulation innovation.

Both parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), that will see the leveraging of each other's technical knowledge and experience at various levels, in a bid to form a pact to pave a strong foundation for the fast-tracking of new emerging solutions through regulatory sandboxes and other catalytic initiatives in both countries.

UAE cabinet secretary-general and minister of state Maryam Alhammadi said that the MoU will enable both parties to band together to discuss challenges, innovative approaches and ideas that will amplify regulatory efforts and achieve global standards and benchmarks in creating a thriving regulatory innovation ecosystem which will transform the sector.

Aside from active discussions around strategies to foster a conducive environment and enable functional and unhindered cultivation of new technologies for entrepreneurs and businesses in the two countries, the agreement also enables the coordination between both parties to explore cross-border collaboration and research and development initiatives.

Meanwhile, Futurise CEO Rosihan Zain Baharudin remarked that the partnership marks a step forward in positively impacting both nation’s innovation landscape. It is expected to open up more space for Malaysia’s future economy to grow under the framework of the New Investment Policy and the country's digital economy aspirations.

“This will help us in refining a lot of our initiatives at Futurise and steer us in the right direction by looking at best practices in other nations. Our combined knowledge bank with UAE Regulations Lab will symbiotically build a strong foundational layer for both nations to tap into and open up endless possibilities for more dynamic innovative solutions to come to fruition,” he said in a statement.

In addition, the partnership will also activate co-research activities on vital areas of common interest such as the design, development and management of regulatory sandbox programmes and open innovation platforms for numerous industries, which will drive the experimentation of regulatory solutions that can be replicated, localised and scaled for use depending on the needs of the ecosystem.

The MoU signing ceremony was followed up with two RegTalk sessions participated by industry experts on various mobility topics organised by UAE Regulations Lab and Futurise. Stretched over three days, the visit to the UAE by the Malaysian delegates also featured meetings and networking sessions with ecosystem bodies within the UAE to provide access and exchange necessary to promote discussions and collaborations that will revolutionise the future of mobility.