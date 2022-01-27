UAE to lift ban on entry from 12 countries from Jan 29

DOHA: The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced it will lift on January 29 entry restrictions imposed in November 2021 on travellers from 12 African countries, from which the new strain of coronavirus, Omicron, has begun to spread around the world, reported Sputnik.

“From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, is allowed again,” NCEMA said on Twitter.

Among the conditions for entry from these countries, the UAE authorities have determined the need to have a negative PCR test for Covid-19 made no later than 48 hours before arrival, and to pass another PCR test upon arrival in the Emirates. They asked residents of African countries to refrain from travelling if they have symptoms of coronavirus.-Bernama