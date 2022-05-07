Uber Cup: Jin Wei hopes to be second time lucky in Bangkok

BANGKOK: Four years ago, former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei(pix) made her second appearance in the Uber Cup Finals at the Impact Arena here.

Despite scoring two points, including an upset win over He Bingjao of China in the group stage of the 2018 edition, it was not enough for Jin Wei to help the national team reach the last eight.

And now the world number 80, who made a U-turn after retiring last September due to health issues, hopes that this year’s edition will be a case of being second time lucky, especially since she had played at the same venue before.

“Yes, I am very excited to be back four years after I last played here in the Uber Cup,” she told reporters after the training session here today.

Jin Wei, who put up a commendable performance in her first appearance after coming back from retirement by reaching the last eight of the Korea Open 2022 last month, also hopes to contribute one point each time she takes to the court in the Uber Cup Finals.

Based on the world ranking, Jin Wei is likely to play as second singles behind top national women’s singles shuttler S. Kisona, who is ranked 51st in the world.

Commenting on their first game against Denmark tomorrow, 22-year-old Penangite Jin Wei said she has reminded her teammates not to be over-confident against their European opponents.

“Don’t be over-confident or else we cannot perform. I think we have a chance (against Denmark). Although we are the underdogs, we will fight until the end,” said Jin Wei.

Meanwhile, M. Thinaah, who partners Pearly Tan as the country’s top women’s doubles pair, is raring to make a mark in their second appearance here after their Uber Cup debut in Aarhus, Denmark, last October.

Thinaah believes that if the team can continue to show good fighting spirit, they can spring a surprise against the Danes tomorrow.

“We also have hosts Thailand in our group. Both these teams are not easy to play against, but I just hope everyone can give her very best and go all out,” said Thinaah.

Apart from Denmark and Thailand, Malaysia also have to contend with Egypt in Group C.-Bernama