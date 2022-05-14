Uber Cup: South Korea stun China to end 12-year title wait

BANGKOK: South Korea finally ended their 12-year title drought as they stunned reigning champion, China, 3-2, to be crowned as the 2022 Uber Cup Finals champion at the Impact Arena, here, today.

World number 46 Sim Yu Jin(pix) put on a heroic performance in the last tie as her stunning victory against Wang Zhi Yi, ranked 15th best, ensured their second title in this tournament, the first which was won in 2010 in Kuala Lumpur.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, Chen Yu Fei got the ball rolling for China as she came from a game behind to survive a strenuous 91-minute battle against world number four, An Se Young, 17-21, 21-15, 22-20 in the opening match.

In a highly entertaining second match, world number two pair, Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan staged a comeback after losing the first set, 12-21, before taking the next two sets, 21-18, 21-18, against world number one Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan, to tie the score for South Korea.

The Chinese team restored their lead after 2014 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist, He Bing Jiao took 43 minutes to subdue Kim Ga Eun 21-12, 21-13.

However, the other South Korean doubles pair, Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong ensured they stayed in the tie as they disposed Huang Dong Ping-Li Wen Mei 22-20, 21-17.

The South Korean team then continued to ride on that momentum as Yu Jin showed no fear to overcome Zhi Yi in a nerve-wrecking battle, 28-26, 18-21, 21-8, to seal the trophy for her country.

The South Korean team rushed to the court to celebrate their glorious day as Zhi Yi walked out from the court in tears.

Meanwhile, Yu Jin was in disbelief that she could contribute the crucial point to win the title for her national team.

“Rousing support from my teammates really inspired me to score the winning point and give the second Uber Cup title for my country,” she told reporters when met at the mixed zone here.

The eight-day long tournament will end tomorrow in which India will be looking to secure their maiden Thomas Cup title against holders, Indonesia at 2 pm Malaysian time.-Bernama