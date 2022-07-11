UDA donates 72 cows for Qurban Perdana Programme 2022

GEORGE TOWN: UDA Holdings Bhd (UDA), the Malaysian holding company involves in property development, hotels, assets and facilities management, has donated 72 cows to be sacrificed in the Qurban Perdana UDA 2022 programme in conjunction with Aidiladha this year.

UDA chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim said the programme, which is part of its corporate social responsibility programme, UDA Cares, saw the cows being donated to selected mosques and surau in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Perak, Penang, Kedah, Pahang and Terengganu.

She said the programme was also one of UDA’s initiatives to celebrate the blessings of Aidiladha and to express gratitude for the company’s smooth and good performance throughout last year amid COVID-19.

“The rites of sacrifice is a Sunat Muakkad, which is the most commendable deed in Islam.

“It is hoped that UDA’s small donation will enliven the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations and strengthen the ties among the communities, especially in UDA business areas,” she said when met at the Qurban Perdana UDA 2022 programme at Kampung Gelugor here today.

Three cows were sacrificed during the programme at Kampung Gelugor and the meat were distributed to asnaf families and local residents.-Bernama