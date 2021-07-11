UITM conveys condolences over death of two students

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) today conveyed its condolences to the families of two students, at the Kedah and Pahang branches, who died recently.

Nurul Natasya Ezreen Azemi, 22, was pursuing a diploma in Office Management and Technology, Faculty of Management and Business at UiTM Kedah branch, and Muhammad Adham Hazim Mohd Rizaini, 21, was pursuing a diploma in Civil Engineering, Faculty of Civil Engineering at Pahang branch.

UiTM Corporate Communications Department’s Public Relations, Media and Protocol, in a statement today, prayed that the families of the two students will be given strength and patience in facing this difficult time.

“May Allah shower blessings on their souls,” it said.

In the meantime, it also said that the university has always been involved in ensuring the students’ welfare and convenience would be met under the ODL (open distance learning) sessions.

“Students who require internet facilities and devices will be assisted and welcomed to stay at the college or rented accommodation near the campus,” it said.

For the aspect of assessment and evaluation, UiTM, through the Academic Affairs Division, and the lecturers involved, have given early notification regarding important dates of assignments to students at the beginning of the semester, under the study plan of each course.

Meanwhile, the UiTM’s Academic Affairs, under its ‘prihatin’ initiative, has already extended assessment and evaluation activities during the final evaluation week, until August.

“It is implemented through academic circular 11/2021, which has been issued and communicated to all students and lecturers on June 18, 2021,” it said.

At the same time, the Student Affairs Division and Counselling Unit, always caring and ready to assist students in providing advice and any assistance needed while undergoing ODL during the pandemic.

“Students are encouraged to discuss with the lecturers, academic advisors or the head of the programme to resolve any issues related to assessment and evaluation schedules,” the statement read. — Bernama