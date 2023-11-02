UiTM Holdings probe: MOHE to wait for MACC report before taking further action

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will wait for the full investigation report from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over alleged inefficiency and leakages with regard to the RM157 million in losses suffered by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Holdings, before taking further action.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) hoped the MACC could speed up the investigation into the case.

“I really hope that the MACC can expedite its investigation into the case so that I myself know what happened,” he told reporters after officiating the Tasek 64 Community Sewing Centre in Bandar Seri Alam, here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that MACC was investigating UiTM Holdings over alleged misappropriation of funds and investments made by UiTM Holdings that led to millions of ringgit in losses.

UiTM Holdings was also reported to have suffered accumulated pre-tax losses of RM157 million for four years in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. -Bernama