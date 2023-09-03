UiTM Kelantan aims to generate up to RM200,000 from MD2 pineapple sales

MACHANG: Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kelantan branch aims to generate up to RM200,000 in revenue this year for the sale of MD2 pineapples and slips that it grows on a 1.6-hectare land in Bukit Tiu, here.

UiTM Kelantan Agrobusiness Unit coordinator Hadhifah Fadhlina Ismail was optimistic about reaching the target as the yield for the project, which started in April 2021, has begun to be harvested in February.

“The proceeds from the sale will be used to expand the area for MD2 pineapple cultivation because we received high demand not only in UiTM but also from government agencies and local residents.

“I’m confident that this project will open up opportunities for students to become young agropreneurs and give surrounding residents a chance to work on this farm on a contract basis,” she told reporters when met in the UiTM Machang campus here today.

Elaborating, Hadhifah Fadhlina said the unit also provides various training to students and local communities interested in agriculture, such as technical training in pineapple cultivation, crop management, entrepreneurship and digital marketing.

“The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board helped us immensely in this project, including by contributing 40,000 MD2 pineapple seeds.

“We will use this opportunity as best we can to prove that UiTM Machang is also capable of achieving success despite not having a specialisation in the field of plantations,” she said. -Bernama