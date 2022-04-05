UiTM: Platforms in place to address problems

SHAH ALAM: A recent incident that went viral on social media involving a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) professor berating her student has raised questions about the kind of action that institutions of higher learning can take against those who flout regulations.

The professor has since been suspended from teaching duties until an investigation into her case is completed. An initial probe by UiTM revealed that the incident in which she rebuked a B40 student took place last semester.

A UiTM spokesman told theSun that the varsity provides various communication platforms for students facing problems on and off campus, and assistance for those needing help with their studies.

“Students can communicate with the administrative, academic or student affairs department to channel complaints or make inquiries on academic and non-academic matters.”

He said the university has also developed an online complaints system and provided guidelines, policies, circulars as well as instructions for faculties and students to ensure that all service management and academic operations at UiTM run smoothly.

He added that the university also provides various programmes such as inclusive teaching, collaborative teaching, V-Buddy as well as Student Happiness Apps.

“We also empower academic advisers and counsellors to ensure the wellbeing of all UiTM students.”

On UiTM’s guidelines on social media postings and sharing by students and faculty members, the spokesman said the top management always reminds them to comply with all applicable laws.

“Although no specific warning was given regarding compliance to the Penal Code, general warnings are always given at the policy, implementation and enforcement levels.”

He said UiTM has a Code of Values and Ethics, requiring all staff and students to express their views either orally or in writing in a prudent and civilised manner.

The spokesman added that there are also various awareness programmes related to discipline.

“Appropriate action will be taken for misconduct, including uttering words or deeds that insult or demean students, in accordance with the Second Schedule, Rules and Regulations of Statutory Bodies.

“In addition to internal disciplinary action, an affected party may make a report to the authorities on any criminal conduct, including acts which constitute an offence under Section 509 of the Penal Code.”

On how the university could avoid the recurrence of incidents of students recording and sharing videos without the knowledge and consent of parties involved, he said it would intensify social media ethics awareness campaigns.

“Students found to have committed offences will face disciplinary action and if found guilty, will be punished under the Educational Institutions (Discipline) Act 1976,” the spokesman said.